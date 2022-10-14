Polo driver dies in hospital three days after collision with Transit on Northamptonshire A14
Crash investigators make fresh appeal for witnesses
A 40-year-old man has sadly died three days after being air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A14 in Northamptonshire.
The victim was driving a silver Volkswagen Polo which was in collision with a white Ford Transit on the eastbound carriageway near Welford at around 3.45pm on Monday (October 10).
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the man was taken to University Hospital Coventry but died just after noon on Thursday (October 13).
Crash investigators are still appealing for witnesses following the incident, which closed the A14 for around seven hours.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number: 22000591210.