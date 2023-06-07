Popular brass band to return to Leamington

Touring brass band, Oddfellows Brass, is making Leamington its next stop, as it returns to the town to perform on Saturday June 17.

Oddfellows Brass in performance

The concert, which has been organised by local friendship group Heart of England Oddfellows, starts at 3pm at the Methodist Church in Dale Street.

The band last appeared in Leamington in 2019, and will play a wide range of traditional and modern tunes, movie scores, and popular songs during its two-hour show with an interval.

Rob Boulter, who founded Oddfellows Brass in 1981 and continues to play in the band to this day, said: “We are extremely excited to return to Leamington Spa to put on another brilliant show.

“We always have plenty of fun up on stage and we hope to see lots of those in attendance singing and dancing along!”

Tickets cost £10 for Oddfellows members and £12 for non-members and guests. For tickets, email [email protected] or call 01926 424 112.