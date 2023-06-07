Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Popular brass band to return to Leamington

Touring brass band, Oddfellows Brass, is making Leamington its next stop, as it returns to the town to perform on Saturday June 17.
By Lewis FinneyContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST
Oddfellows Brass in performanceOddfellows Brass in performance
Oddfellows Brass in performance

The concert, which has been organised by local friendship group Heart of England Oddfellows, starts at 3pm at the Methodist Church in Dale Street.

The band last appeared in Leamington in 2019, and will play a wide range of traditional and modern tunes, movie scores, and popular songs during its two-hour show with an interval.

Rob Boulter, who founded Oddfellows Brass in 1981 and continues to play in the band to this day, said: “We are extremely excited to return to Leamington Spa to put on another brilliant show.

Most Popular

“We always have plenty of fun up on stage and we hope to see lots of those in attendance singing and dancing along!”

Tickets cost £10 for Oddfellows members and £12 for non-members and guests. For tickets, email [email protected] or call 01926 424 112.

Tickets are also available on the door on the day. Sales are cash only and card payments cannot be accepted.

Related topics:LeamingtonTickets