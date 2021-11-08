Protection zone declared in south Warwickshire after bird flu cases confirmed

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been declared around the premises. Image from DEFRA.

A protection zone has been declared in south Warwickshire after bird flu cases were confirmed in the county.

Avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed in a small poultry unit near Bidford-on-Avon yesterday (November 7).

Today (Monday), further testing confirmed this to be a highly pathogenic strain (HPAI H5N1).

A government spokesperson said: "All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled.

"A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been declared around the premises, details of the measures that apply in these zones can be found in the declaration."