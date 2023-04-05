Pupils get an inside look at housing development in Cubbington

A primary school class in Cubbington got the chance to visit a nearby development for a lesson in housebuilding.

Bellway Site Manager Barry Aris and a group of pupils from Cubbington CofE Primary School on site at Bellway’s Hazelwood development in the village.

The 31 Year 6 pupils from Cubbington CofE Primary School were invited for a tour of Bellway’s Hazelwood 133-home development earlier in March to see how new homes are built.

The children were given hi-vis jackets and hard hats to wear before looking around homes at various stages of construction on the site, off Coventry Road in the village.

Blair Ellicott, Year 6 teacher at the school, said: “The children had a lot of fun looking at the Hazelwood development and felt really welcomed by the team that led them. They loved wearing the hats and hi-vis jackets as well as seeing the equipment used on the site.