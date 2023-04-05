Pupils get an inside look at housing development in Cubbington

The 31 Year 6 pupils from Cubbington CofE Primary School were invited for a tour of Bellway’s Hazelwood 133-home development earlier in March to see how new homes are built.
The children were given hi-vis jackets and hard hats to wear before looking around homes at various stages of construction on the site, off Coventry Road in the village.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Blair Ellicott, Year 6 teacher at the school, said: “The children had a lot of fun looking at the Hazelwood development and felt really welcomed by the team that led them. They loved wearing the hats and hi-vis jackets as well as seeing the equipment used on the site.
“The new development is quite close to the school and we’re grateful to Bellway for reaching out and inviting us to visit the site. It was interesting to see how homes are constructed and see the different materials used.”