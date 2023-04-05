Register
Pupils get an inside look at housing development in Cubbington

A primary school class in Cubbington got the chance to visit a nearby development for a lesson in housebuilding.

By Prianca AdatiaContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST
Bellway Site Manager Barry Aris and a group of pupils from Cubbington CofE Primary School on site at Bellway’s Hazelwood development in the village.Bellway Site Manager Barry Aris and a group of pupils from Cubbington CofE Primary School on site at Bellway’s Hazelwood development in the village.
Bellway Site Manager Barry Aris and a group of pupils from Cubbington CofE Primary School on site at Bellway’s Hazelwood development in the village.

The 31 Year 6 pupils from Cubbington CofE Primary School were invited for a tour of Bellway’s Hazelwood 133-home development earlier in March to see how new homes are built.

The children were given hi-vis jackets and hard hats to wear before looking around homes at various stages of construction on the site, off Coventry Road in the village.

Blair Ellicott, Year 6 teacher at the school, said: “The children had a lot of fun looking at the Hazelwood development and felt really welcomed by the team that led them. They loved wearing the hats and hi-vis jackets as well as seeing the equipment used on the site.

“The new development is quite close to the school and we’re grateful to Bellway for reaching out and inviting us to visit the site. It was interesting to see how homes are constructed and see the different materials used.”

