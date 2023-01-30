Pupils in Warwick stage mock trial to raise awareness of the dangers of cyber bullying

Pupils in Warwick staged a mock trial to raise awareness of the dangers of cyber bullying.

High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham with pupils of All Saints' Primary School Warwick taking part in the Magistrates in the Community Mock Trial Workshop

Through the Magistrates in the Community programme, members of the Magistrates’ Association visit primary schools throughout Warwickshire to educate children about how the justice system works.

And the latest workshop at All Saints’ Primary School was led by The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham, who visited the school to take part in the mock trial on January 25.

The trial saw year six pupils take on the roles of magistrates, witnesses, court solicitors and local police, and decide a verdict and sentence.

David Kelham said: “It was a real pleasure to see such a well-put-together presentation land so well with its audience. A key message for those just going out into the dangerous world.”