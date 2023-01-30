Pupils in Warwick stage mock trial to raise awareness of the dangers of cyber bullying

Through the Magistrates in the Community programme, members of the Magistrates’ Association visit primary schools throughout Warwickshire to educate children about how the justice system works.
And the latest workshop at All Saints’ Primary School was led by The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham, who visited the school to take part in the mock trial on January 25.
The trial saw year six pupils take on the roles of magistrates, witnesses, court solicitors and local police, and decide a verdict and sentence.
David Kelham said: “It was a real pleasure to see such a well-put-together presentation land so well with its audience. A key message for those just going out into the dangerous world.”
The presentation used the story of Robin Hood to discuss the concept of stealing and theft. So, the appearance of a real live Sheriff at All Saints was a particular treat for the children.