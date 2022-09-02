Rail disruption expected to continue between Banbury and Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severe delays between Banbury and Leamington Spa on the railway.

All lines have now reopened following an incident between Banbury and Leamington, which the emergency services dealt with earlier.

However, Chiltern Railways warn that trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 90 minutes due to stock and staff displacement.