Rail disruption expected to continue between Banbury and Leamington
Delays and disruption are expected to continue on the Chiltern Railway Line between Banbury and Leamington until 7pm.
All lines have now reopened following an incident between Banbury and Leamington, which the emergency services dealt with earlier.
However, Chiltern Railways warn that trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 90 minutes due to stock and staff displacement.
