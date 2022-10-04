Rail line between Leamington and Banbury blocked due to police incident

Rail lines between Leamington and Banbury have been blocked due to a police incident.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and busses will be put in place at about 3pm to take passengers to the stations.

"Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Leamington Spa and Banbury all lines are blocked," said Chiltern Railways.