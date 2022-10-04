Rail line between Leamington and Banbury blocked due to police incident
This is expected to cause delays all afternoon
Rail lines between Leamington and Banbury have been blocked due to a police incident.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and busses will be put in place at about 3pm to take passengers to the stations.
"Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Leamington Spa and Banbury all lines are blocked," said Chiltern Railways.
"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Disruption is expected until 5pm."