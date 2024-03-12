Recipes from a Leamington chef - Bia's Chicken Curry
INGREDIENTS
500g boneless chicken tights
1 large chopped onion
6 cloves of brushed garlic
30g ground cumin
30g dry ground coriander
20g smoked paprika
1 tbsp of fresh chopped ginger
30g mixed curry spices
350ml double cream - can be lactose free
350ml coconut cream milk
1tbsp dark brown sugar
30g fresh curry leaves - can be dry curry leaves too.
100g desiccated coconut
100g chopped fresh coriander
1tsp salt
Zest and juice of 2 limes.
Fresh chilli (optional)
HOW TO MAKE IT
Marinate the chicken over night or for 1 hour before cooking, with lemon juice, salt, cumin, garlic, dry coriander, paprika.
In a hot pan add the chicken. After that has been marinated, fry until golden.
Pour in the ginger, mixed curry spices, onions and curry leaves, cook for 5 minutes with the lid off.
Add the coconut milk, double cream and desiccated coconut and cook for 10 minutes, until creamy.
Before serving add fresh coriander, lime zest and juice.
Enjoy with a nice garlic rice and naan bread.