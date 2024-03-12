Recipes from a Leamington chef - Bia's Chicken Curry

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington.She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year.https://biaskitchenshow.com/
By Amanda ChalmersContributor
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:19 GMT
INGREDIENTS

500g boneless chicken tights

1 large chopped onion

6 cloves of brushed garlic

30g ground cumin

30g dry ground coriander

20g smoked paprika

1 tbsp of fresh chopped ginger

30g mixed curry spices

350ml double cream - can be lactose free

350ml coconut cream milk

1tbsp dark brown sugar

30g fresh curry leaves - can be dry curry leaves too.

100g desiccated coconut

100g chopped fresh coriander

1tsp salt

Zest and juice of 2 limes.

Fresh chilli (optional)

HOW TO MAKE IT

Marinate the chicken over night or for 1 hour before cooking, with lemon juice, salt, cumin, garlic, dry coriander, paprika.

In a hot pan add the chicken. After that has been marinated, fry until golden.

Pour in the ginger, mixed curry spices, onions and curry leaves, cook for 5 minutes with the lid off.

Add the coconut milk, double cream and desiccated coconut and cook for 10 minutes, until creamy.

Before serving add fresh coriander, lime zest and juice.

Enjoy with a nice garlic rice and naan bread.

