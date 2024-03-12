Recipes from a Leamington chef - Bia's Chicken Curry

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington.She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, launched earlier this year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.All the recipes featured on the show will also form a book being published by Bianca later this year.https://biaskitchenshow.com/