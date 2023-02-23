Record number of start-up business in Rugby inspires new book by local entrepreneur

Abbi Hoxleigh (née Head) started her own public relations business a year and a half ago - Little PR Rocks - and has now written 'Credibility Confidence: How to Leverage PR as a Start-up' to highlight the benefits of her industry.
Abbi said: "I wanted to write this book before I forgot how it felt to do my PR as a start-up. In every chapter, I have applied the tips I learned in ten years of communications and documented everything I learned for the last few years and since leaving work in 2021. My mindset was changing so fast that I needed to get it all written down so that others could benefit.
"I can’t believe I have got to this stage. Looking back to struggling in my early 20s, I couldn’t read a complete sentence due to poor concentration. Years later, I worked hard on reading for my university dissertation and was shocked to pass with a distinction. That made me want to further my educational pursuits. I talk about grit and determination in the book, which is full of anecdotes.
""I put pressure on myself when I offered several copies of the book to the Chamber of Commerce to help members who are start-ups before writing it. However, it compelled me to offer the massive value it delivers at the right level."
The launch of Abbi’s new book takes place on Thursday April 27 at the University of Warwick's Innovation District.