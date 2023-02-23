Record number of start-up business in Rugby inspires new book by local entrepreneur

A record number of start-up businesses in Rugby has inspired a local entrepreneur to write a book, offering advice from when she started her own business.

Abbi Hoxleigh (née Head) started her own public relations business a year and a half ago - Little PR Rocks - and has now written 'Credibility Confidence: How to Leverage PR as a Start-up' to highlight the benefits of her industry.

Abbi said: "I wanted to write this book before I forgot how it felt to do my PR as a start-up. In every chapter, I have applied the tips I learned in ten years of communications and documented everything I learned for the last few years and since leaving work in 2021. My mindset was changing so fast that I needed to get it all written down so that others could benefit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I can’t believe I have got to this stage. Looking back to struggling in my early 20s, I couldn’t read a complete sentence due to poor concentration. Years later, I worked hard on reading for my university dissertation and was shocked to pass with a distinction. That made me want to further my educational pursuits. I talk about grit and determination in the book, which is full of anecdotes.

Abbi Head–Author of Credibility Confidence: How to Leverage PR as a Start-up

""I put pressure on myself when I offered several copies of the book to the Chamber of Commerce to help members who are start-ups before writing it. However, it compelled me to offer the massive value it delivers at the right level."