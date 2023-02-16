Record year for company start-ups in the Warwick district - and Warwickshire overall

The Warwick district was one of the most thriving places for new businesses in 2022, according to new figures.

On top of that, more new businesses were established in Warwickshire last year than in any previous year to date – making it one of the UK’s most successful counties.

And topping the table in the county was the Warwick district, with 1,513 new businesses, followed by Stratford-on-Avon (1,438) and Rugby (991).

A total of 5,540 new formations were registered in Warwickshire during the last 12 months, an increase of 8.3 per cent on 2021 when 5,117 were recorded. This brings the number of registered companies in the county to an all-time high of 42,564.

The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

John Korchak, managing director at Inform Direct, said: “It is great that Warwickshire can celebrate a record year for the number of new businesses established.

“The last few years have been turbulent for businesses, with inflation and a cautious economic outlook following the impact of the pandemic. However, in these figures we see evidence of the ambition, creativity and resilience of entrepreneurs in Warwickshire, as well as the benefits from the county’s support for a range of enterprises.

“This positivity is mirrored in the overall picture for the UK which saw a record number of new companies established during 2022, exceeding 800,000 for the very first time.”

The UK saw 805,141 new companies, compared to 771,617 in 2021, which represents an increase of 4.3 per cent and brings the total number of companies to 5,236,227.