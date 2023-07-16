Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a fatal crash on the M42 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am yesterday to a report of a collision between J10 and J9, involving a Ford Fiesta and a recovery vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police said: "The driver of the recovery vehicle, a 45-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a fatal crash on the M42 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A 28-year-old man from Leicestershire was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, and has been released on police bail."

Det Con Ballantyne from Warwickshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are urging any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle in the lead up to the collision or seen the collision itself, to please get in touch. We are currently working to establish exactly what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement