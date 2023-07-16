Register
Recovery vehicle driver dies in crash in Warwickshire – man arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a fatal crash on the M42 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am yesterday to a report of a collision between J10 and J9, involving a Ford Fiesta and a recovery vehicle.

Warwickshire Police said: "The driver of the recovery vehicle, a 45-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a fatal crash on the M42 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a fatal crash on the M42 in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A 28-year-old man from Leicestershire was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, and has been released on police bail."

Det Con Ballantyne from Warwickshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are urging any witnesses who may have seen either vehicle in the lead up to the collision or seen the collision itself, to please get in touch. We are currently working to establish exactly what happened.

“If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage, please call 101 quoting incident number 27 of 15 July 2023.”

