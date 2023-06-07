Register
Residents and businesses urged to enter their gardens into Kenilworth in Bloom 2023 competition

The Kenilworth in Bloom Gardens Competition is once again underway.
By Joanna IllingworthContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST
The Kenilworth in Bloom Gardens Competition is underway.

Arrangements for the school gardens’ competition for schools are already well under way, and Kenilworth in Bloom is now asking for entries from local residents and businesses.

In the private category there are separate classes for front gardens and rear gardens, and awards will be given for the best large, medium and small sized gardens in each class. The judges will decide whether gardens are small, medium or large.

The business category covers the gardens and floral decorations of licensed premises, hotels, guest houses, clubs and shops.

Judging will take place in the second half of July, and there will be an awards night at the end of September. Entrants will be contacted by members of the committee to arrange times for the judgers to visit the gardens.

If you wish to enter, please email the chair of Kenilworth in Bloom at [email protected] - or telephone 01926 511183. The closing date for entries is July 9.

