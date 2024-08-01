Residents escape house fire in North Warwickshire after reports of people being trapped inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have escaped from a house fire this morning (Thursday) after reports of people being trapped inside.

No-one is believed to have been injured and the fire, in Blackberry Lane in Ash Green, has now been completely put out.

Structural engineers will be coming to assess the house and surrounding area later today.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police were called to support firefighters. The police said: "The cause of the fire is not yet known but further investigation will be carried out in due course."