Residents escape house fire in North Warwickshire after reports of people being trapped inside
Residents have escaped from a house fire this morning (Thursday) after reports of people being trapped inside.
No-one is believed to have been injured and the fire, in Blackberry Lane in Ash Green, has now been completely put out.
Structural engineers will be coming to assess the house and surrounding area later today.
Warwickshire Police were called to support firefighters. The police said: "The cause of the fire is not yet known but further investigation will be carried out in due course."