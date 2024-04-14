Residents escape house fire in Warwick after reports they were trapped inside

Two fire crews from Leamington and one from Kenilwoirth were called to the scene this morning (Sunday)
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 14:20 BST
Residents were able to escape a house fire in Warwick this morning (Sunday) after reports that they were trapped inside.

Firefighters from Leamington and Kenilworth were called to the house in Emscote Road at about 9.15am.

After receiving reports that people were trapped inside, they thankfully found that everyone was safe when they arrived.

Firefighters from Leamington and Kenilworth were called to the house in Emscote Road at about 9.15am. Photo Kenilworth Fire Station.Firefighters from Leamington and Kenilworth were called to the house in Emscote Road at about 9.15am. Photo Kenilworth Fire Station.
"On arrival all persons were accounted for and a fire in the first floor bedroom was located," said Kenilworth Fire Station.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"We recommend having at least one smoke alarm per floor in your house, and that you test them weekly."

