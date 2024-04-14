Residents escape house fire in Warwick after reports they were trapped inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents were able to escape a house fire in Warwick this morning (Sunday) after reports that they were trapped inside.

Firefighters from Leamington and Kenilworth were called to the house in Emscote Road at about 9.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After receiving reports that people were trapped inside, they thankfully found that everyone was safe when they arrived.

Firefighters from Leamington and Kenilworth were called to the house in Emscote Road at about 9.15am. Photo Kenilworth Fire Station.

"On arrival all persons were accounted for and a fire in the first floor bedroom was located," said Kenilworth Fire Station.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.