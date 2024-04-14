Residents escape house fire in Warwick after reports they were trapped inside
Residents were able to escape a house fire in Warwick this morning (Sunday) after reports that they were trapped inside.
Firefighters from Leamington and Kenilworth were called to the house in Emscote Road at about 9.15am.
After receiving reports that people were trapped inside, they thankfully found that everyone was safe when they arrived.
"On arrival all persons were accounted for and a fire in the first floor bedroom was located," said Kenilworth Fire Station.
"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.
"We recommend having at least one smoke alarm per floor in your house, and that you test them weekly."