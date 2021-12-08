Residents in seven areas of Rugby should stay indoors if possible as landfill fire smoke drifts across town

Latest news.

Rugby council is advising residents in the following five areas to shut doors and windows and stay inside if possible.

Cawston

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admirals

New Bilton

Newbold

Benn

Brownsover

Clifton

Although not on the council's list of warnings, residents in Long Lawford are also reporting a strong smell of smoke.

The advice comes after smoke from what the fire service described earlier today as a 'large fire' at the Ling Hall Landfill site at Lawford Heath began drifting across the town.