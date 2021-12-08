Residents in seven areas of Rugby should stay indoors if possible as landfill fire smoke drifts across town

Please stay indoors if possible

By Alex Green
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:10 pm


Rugby council is advising residents in the following five areas to shut doors and windows and stay inside if possible.

Cawston

Admirals

New Bilton

Newbold

Benn

Brownsover

Clifton

Although not on the council's list of warnings, residents in Long Lawford are also reporting a strong smell of smoke.

The advice comes after smoke from what the fire service described earlier today as a 'large fire' at the Ling Hall Landfill site at Lawford Heath began drifting across the town.

Rugby council also advised that the rain forecast for later today may bring the smoke to ground level.

Residents