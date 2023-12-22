Residents report foul smell in area of Leamington - investigations are underway

It is believed to be a drainage issue

Investigators are looking into reports of a foul smell in an area of Leamington.

Residents have been complaining about the odour in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area, which is believed to be a drainage issue.

The matter has been referred to Seven Trent who are currently investigating.

A spokesperson for Warwick District Council said: "Officers from Warwick District Council have been investigating a drainage issue in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area of Leamington Spa following complaints from residents regarding odour.