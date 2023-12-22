Register
BREAKING

Residents report foul smell in area of Leamington - investigations are underway

It is believed to be a drainage issue
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Investigators are looking into reports of a foul smell in an area of Leamington.

Residents have been complaining about the odour in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area, which is believed to be a drainage issue.

The matter has been referred to Seven Trent who are currently investigating.

Most Popular
Residents have been complaining about the odour in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area, which is believed to be a drainage issue.Residents have been complaining about the odour in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area, which is believed to be a drainage issue.
Residents have been complaining about the odour in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area, which is believed to be a drainage issue.

A spokesperson for Warwick District Council said: "Officers from Warwick District Council have been investigating a drainage issue in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area of Leamington Spa following complaints from residents regarding odour.

"Following their assessment on Thursday December 21 the matter was referred to the regulator Severn Trent Water to deal with as a priority."

Related topics:ResidentsLeamingtonSevern Trent WaterWarwick District Council