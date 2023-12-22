Residents report foul smell in area of Leamington - investigations are underway
Investigators are looking into reports of a foul smell in an area of Leamington.
Residents have been complaining about the odour in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area, which is believed to be a drainage issue.
The matter has been referred to Seven Trent who are currently investigating.
A spokesperson for Warwick District Council said: "Officers from Warwick District Council have been investigating a drainage issue in the Tachbook Road/Montgomery Road area of Leamington Spa following complaints from residents regarding odour.
"Following their assessment on Thursday December 21 the matter was referred to the regulator Severn Trent Water to deal with as a priority."