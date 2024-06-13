Residents urged to call 999 if they see missing Kenilworth man

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
People are being urged to call 999 if they see a Kenilworth man who has been reported missing.

Stewart Worthington, 62 from Kenilworth, has been missing since Tuesday June 11.

Stewart is 6ft tall with short grey hair, a medium, build, and glasses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is believed to be wearing light brown trousers, an olive-green shirt, a checked blazer-style jacket, and tan shoes.

He drives a Silver Skoda Octavia, registration BF60 SXK.

If you see Stewart, call 999 and cite Incident 369 of 11 June.

Related topics:PeopleResidents