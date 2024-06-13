Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being urged to call 999 if they see a Kenilworth man who has been reported missing.

Stewart Worthington, 62 from Kenilworth, has been missing since Tuesday June 11.

Stewart is 6ft tall with short grey hair, a medium, build, and glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is believed to be wearing light brown trousers, an olive-green shirt, a checked blazer-style jacket, and tan shoes.

He drives a Silver Skoda Octavia, registration BF60 SXK.