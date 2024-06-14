Road closure: Emergency crews and air ambulance called out to head-on crash near Stoneleigh
One person was cut out of the vehicle by firefighters from both Kenilworth and Leamington.
Police said about about 10.30am that the B4113 Stoneleigh Road between the NAEC Stoneleigh entrance and Stoneleigh is likely to be closed for the next couple of hours.
The collision happened at about 7.20am and involved two cars.
Kenilworth Fire Station said: "Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to safely extricate one casualty by removing the roof of the vehicle, working alongside the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police."
A woman has been taken to hospital.
Officers from the Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the collision on the B4113 Stoneleigh Road.
You can pass information by visiting ‘Tell us something you've seen or heard’ or calling 101 and quoting incident 47 of 14 June 2024.