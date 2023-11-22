Rollasons, a leading and community-focused firm of solicitors with offices in Daventry and Leamington Spa, is pleased to announce its recent charitable initiative in support of Myton Hospice.

The firm successfully organised and hosted a Charity Golf Day, raising £650 in funds dedicated to the vital services provided by the hospice.

The Charity Golf Day, held on 21 September 2023, brought together local businesses, clients, and community members for a day of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving. The event took place at Whitefields Golf Course, in Rugby, with participants enjoying a round of golf, engaging in friendly competition, and networking in support of a worthy cause.

Rollasons is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, and this event reflects the firm's commitment to corporate social responsibility. The funds raised will directly benefit Myton Hospice, a non-profit organisation that provides essential care and support to individuals and their families facing life-limiting illnesses.

Kam Vara, Partner at Rollasons Solicitors LLP, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community. "We are delighted to contribute to Myton Hospice through our inaugural Charity Golf Day. The generous donations from our sponsors, participants, and the local community underscore the collective commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. We believe in supporting organisations that provide essential care and support to individuals and families during challenging times."

The team at Rollasons extends heartfelt thanks to the event participants, and everyone who contributed to the success of the Charity Golf Day. The firm looks forward to continuing its involvement in community initiatives and making a positive impact on the lives of those in the region.

Rollasons Solicitors LLP provide a comprehensive range of legal services from Family Law, Wills, Trusts and Probate, Conveyancing to Commercial Property, Employment, Litigation, Commercial Law and Debt Recovery. The firm is centrally located with offices in both Daventry and Leamington Spa. For more information about Rollasons services visit: www.rollasons.com or contact a member of the team on 01327 301771 or 01926 883 431.

