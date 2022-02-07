Rugby Cats Protection launch urgent appeal for injured cat last seen in Brownsover

Rugby Cats Protection have issued an urgent appear for information on the whereabouts of an injured cat which was last seen in Brownsover.
Putting out the appeal this afternoon, February 7, volunteers said they believe the cat might have been attacked by a dog.
Although no description of the cat has been given, it was last seen on Matlock Close, and might have apparent injuries.
A spokesperson for Rugby Cats Protection said: "We are keen to ensure this cat receives vet treatment if required.
"If you know the whereabouts of the cat or have any information, please contact us."
To contact the group, and to follow all their updates, visit www.facebook.com/RugbyCatsProtectionlostandfound