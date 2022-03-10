Rugby fire crew helps to rescue man from a blaze in Binley Woods

Fire crews from Rugby, Binley and Coventry rushed to Binley Woods this morning after fire control received several 999 reports of a garage fire.
The emergency calls were made at around 5.20am, with residents reporting a garage fire on Heather Road.
Three crews responded and discovered a fire involving a garage attached to a house.
One man was rescued and placed into the care of the ambulance service.
Fire fighters have no extinguished the fire and are now damping down and using fans to clear the property of smoke.