Rugby fire crew helps to rescue man from a blaze in Binley Woods

Rugby Fire Station.

Fire crews from Rugby, Binley and Coventry rushed to Binley Woods this morning after fire control received several 999 reports of a garage fire.

The emergency calls were made at around 5.20am, with residents reporting a garage fire on Heather Road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three crews responded and discovered a fire involving a garage attached to a house.

One man was rescued and placed into the care of the ambulance service.