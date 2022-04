Emergency services attended a collision between a motorbike a car near Rugby earlier this afternoon, April 8.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire fighters had attended the crash on Little Lawford Lane at around 2pm.

They then made the scene safe and administered first aid while waiting for the ambulance service to attend.