Rugby firefighters struggling to get appliances through narrow streets thanks to inconsiderate parking

Firefighters took this picture of an appliance on Holbrook Avenue today, April 13, demonstrating just how cramped some of roads in the town are. Photo credit: Rugby Fire Station, Facebook.

Drivers not bothering to take the time to ensure they are parked close to the kerb could be the difference between life and death, a spokesperson explained, after crews were held up on several occasions today, April 13.

A spokesperson for Rugby Fire Station took to the unit’s Facebook page, writing: “Whilst out in Rugby today crews have struggled to get the appliances around some of the tighter streets in the town due to some inconsiderate parking.

"This [pictured] was Holbrook Avenue today. When you park please park close to the kerb - just because you are inside the white lines it doesn't mean we can still get through.

"In an emergency the slowing down of our travel can be the difference between life and death.