Rugby firefighters tackle large van fire this morning (Tuesday)
A water carrier was also needed
Rugby firefighters tackled a large van fire this morning (Tuesday).
Two engines were called out at 10am to reports of a large vehicle fire on the M6 motorway between Junction 1 for Rugby and the Catthorpe Interchange. Kenilworth’s water carrier was also mobilised.
A spokesperson for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "The incident involved one Luton style van well alight on the hard shoulder."