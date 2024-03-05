Rugby firefighters tackle large van fire this morning (Tuesday)

A water carrier was also needed
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 14:47 GMT
Rugby firefighters tackled a large van fire this morning (Tuesday).

Two engines were called out at 10am to reports of a large vehicle fire on the M6 motorway between Junction 1 for Rugby and the Catthorpe Interchange. Kenilworth’s water carrier was also mobilised.

A spokesperson for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "The incident involved one Luton style van well alight on the hard shoulder."

