Rugby motorists encouraged to avoid Houlton area while police deal with 'incident'
Motorists in Rugby are urged to avoid the Houlton area while emergency services deal with an incident.
Police, fire, and ambulance services are currently at the scene of an incident near to Papple Close, off Dollman Road.
A police spokesman said: “This may cause some disruption, so please reroute accordingly if necessary.
“There is not believed to be a wider threat to the public.”
We will bring you further details when they are released.
