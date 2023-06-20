Rugby tool charity looking for volunteers to help them send nearly 500 tonnes of donated refurbished tools to Africa

Nick and Mary, long-time volunteers at Tools with a Mission

A charity based in Rugby is looking for new volunteers to help them send nearly 500 tonnes of donated refurbished tools to African skills training centres.

To encourage people to come and learn more about volunteering, Tools with a Mission (TWAM) is hosting an open day on July 4 from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm at its Rugby Refurbishment Centre at 6 Paynes Lane, Rugby, CV21 2UH.

During the open day, visitors will receive guided tours of the centre and can speak to staff and other volunteers to discover more about TWAM. There will also be plenty of tea and cake available. Anyone interested can simply walk into the centre on the day, or register attendance on TWAM's website www.twam.uk.

Evelyn, a tailor who has a livelihood thanks to her TWAM sewing machine

A spokesperson for the charity said: "TWAM is mostly a volunteer-led organisation, with many opportunities available. Volunteers help in various ways, such as unloading tool deliveries, sorting tools into suitable categories, refurbishing tools and packing kits (haberdashery, sewing machines, carpentry tools, mechanics tools, etc.), helping in the office, and loading containers.

"TWAM’s Rugby Refurbishment Centre was opened in September of 2022, and it will double their capacity to refurbish and send tools. This year, they plan to send a total of 24 containers, filled with nearly 500 tonnes of refurbished tools, to skills centres in Africa, and the Rugby centre will be a crucial part of this plan.

"Volunteers will help with every step of the process of putting tools in the hands of people living in extreme poverty. These tools will help them to put poverty in the past for good, and build a better future for their families and their communities, whilst maintaining their dignity."

