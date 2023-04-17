Rugby tool charity seeks volunteers to help send hundreds of tonnes of refurbished tools to Africa

The charity based in Rugby is looking for new volunteers to help them send nearly 500 tonnes of donated refurbished tools to African skills training centres.

Astridah, a tailor who started her business thanks to her TWAM sewing machine.

To encourage people to come and learn more about volunteering, Tools with a Mission (TWAM) is hosting an open day on April 27 from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm at its Rugby Refurbishment Centre located at 6 Paynes Lane, Rugby, CV21 2UH.

During the open day, visitors will receive guided tours of the centre and can speak to staff and other volunteers to discover more about TWAM. There will also be plenty of tea and cake available. Anyone interested can simply walk into the centre on the day, or RSVP by visiting www.twam.uk and clicking on the event details.

TWAM is mostly a volunteer-led organisation, with many opportunities available. Volunteers help in various ways, such as unloading tool deliveries, sorting tools into suitable categories, refurbishing tools and packing kits (haberdashery, sewing machines, carpentry tools, mechanics tools, etc.), helping in the office, and loading containers.

Graham, one of TWAM's refurbishment volunteers.

TWAM’s Rugby Refurbishment Centre was opened in September of 2022, and it will double its capacity to refurbish and send tools. This year, they plan to send a total of 24 containers, filled with nearly 500 tonnes of refurbished tools, to skills centres in Africa.

Volunteers will help with every step of the process of putting tools in the hands of people living in extreme poverty. These tools will help them to put poverty in the past for good, and build a better future for their families and their communities, whilst maintaining their dignity.

Trevor Maynard, the head of refurbishment, said: “Volunteering with TWAM is a rewarding experience that offers a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of others. Whether it's helping to sort donated tools, packing kits or helping with office work, our volunteers are essential to our work and play a critical role in changing lives across Africa. We couldn't do what we do without them and we are always excited to welcome new volunteers to our team!”

Visitors to the previous Rugby Volunteer Open Day.

