Rugby woman rushed to hospital after being attacked by her own dog in a field

A woman was seriously injured earlier today when she was bitten by her own dog - which then ran into a shop.

Residents contacted the Advertiser earlier today, December 20, to say they could see police officers and an ambulance outside the Bilton branch of Tesco.

Warwickshire Police was contacted and a spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.39am this morning to a report of a dog biting a woman on a field near Lawford Lane, Rugby.

"The dog is believed to have been owned by the woman.

"The woman sustained serious injuries to her arms and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

"No one else was injured during the incident."

The spokesperson added that the dog then ran into a nearby shop, where it was then secured.