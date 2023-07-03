Register
Scarecrow Trail returns to the streets of Kenilworth - with the theme of Disney

Thorns Community Infant School PTA has brought the Scarecrow Trail to life again in Kenilworth.
By Matt CartwrightContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:40 BST

This year's theme is Disney, to coincide with the celebrations of 100 years of Disney Magic.

The scarecrows are currently on show in the town and will be until July 16.

Each location sees a Disney themed display from family films to delight all viewers, young and old.

The Scarecrow Festival posterThe Scarecrow Festival poster
Maps are £2 each and available from the following locations:

- Steve Crowe butchers, Whitemoor Road

- Kenilworth Books, Talisman Square

- The Bakers Dozen, Leyes Lane precinct

- The Tiltyard, Leyes Lane

All proceeds go to the school.

