Search for missing woman who may have been in Nuneaton

Police share appeal from Leicestershire force

By Richard Howarth
Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:12 am
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:14 am
Tina Gallagher

Warwickshire police are sharing an appeal for information to help find a 54-year-old woman who has been reported missing but may have been in Nuneaton

Leicestershire police say Tina Gallagher was last seen at her home address in Desford on Saturday morning. She has not been seen since and her family and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.

From enquiries, it is believed Tina was also in the Nuneaton area on Saturday morning.

Tina is described as around 5ft 6ins tall with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a knee-length padded green coat, black leggings and green shoes, as pictured. She had her hair tied up with a white band and was carrying a green carrier bag.

Anyone with any information regarding Tina’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident 208 of 5 March.

