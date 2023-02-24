Search for Rugby teenager Toby Burwell goes on as divers continue to search Newbold Quarry

Police have investigated reports of potential sightings – but sadly none of those sightings were Toby

Detectives, officers and search specialists will work through the weekend to continue the search for 17-year-old Toby Burwell, who has been missing from his Newbold home since Monday.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, who is leading the investigation, said: “Since Monday we have been searching water and the land around Newbold Quarry, using an array of experts and specialist equipment.

“We also continue to pursue other lines of enquiry away from the quarry.

“Through the week residents have called us to report a number of potential sightings.

“We have investigated these reports but, sadly, none of those sightings were of Toby.

“We will continue to act on information we receive.

“I would all like to say a huge thank you to residents and our local press for their continued support and vigilance as we carry on working at full capacity to find Toby.”

Anyone who sees Toby is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting incident 38 of February 20.

