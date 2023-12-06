‘She has made a real difference to those living with dementia’ – Kenilworth care home team member wins national award

A care home team member in Kenilworth is celebrating after they were recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boryana Nankova, part of the care team at Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange, on Spring Lane, was awarded the title of ‘Dementia Coach of the Year’ in the Residential Care Services (RCS) Stars Awards.

The awards recognise individual and team excellence at more than 150 care homes nationwide across Care UK’s RCS division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Dementia Coach of the Year’ award celebrates individuals who have made a significant contribution to improving the quality of life for those living with dementia and their families. All nominees demonstrate high levels of training and must also show proactivity in recognising and responding to the needs of residents living with dementia successfully and meaningfully.

Boryana Nankova, Dementia Coach of the Year

Boryana was recognised for consistently maintaining 100 per cent in her dementia training compliance, as well as sharing her knowledge and expertise with colleagues at quarterly team meetings. For example, she encourages residents to take part in weekly physical exercise classes to music, which has improved wellbeing in many of those living with dementia, and has also organised for each resident to receive an advent calendar – which will be used as a tool to encourage reminiscence on Christmas memories.

Commenting on her win, Boryana said: “I’m really proud of the work I do for residents at Kenilworth Grange living with dementia, and to have this recognised formally is amazing.

“When I see the wellbeing of a resident improve, that’s when I feel rewarded. Not only does it improve their quality of life, but it reduces stress for their relatives as well. Knowing your loved one is safe, comfortable, and happy in their new home is so important, and I’m pleased to play a key role in that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, added: “Boryana is an integral part of the Kenilworth Grange family and we’re thrilled to see her wonderful work as a dementia coach has been recognised at the RCS Awards.