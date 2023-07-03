Shoppers ‘stuck in their vehicles for hours’ as Warwick roadwork chaos reaches a new low

Roadworks on Warwick's Emscote Road have created disruption for the past week, but the situation came to a critical mass on Sunday (July 3).
Shoppers at the Tesco superstore said they were stuck in their vehicles for up to three hours as traffic descended into gridlock.
Cars continued to enter the grounds, unaware of the situation they would find themselves in once they attempted to leave the site.
Frustrated shoppers were seen shouting at staff, asking them to intervene, but were reportedly told there was nothing that they could do.
Drivers made pleas to close the car park while people were allowed to leave and some customers tried to call the police on 101 for assistance, but were met with an automated message saying there was a high volume of calls and advising 999 was called in an emergency.