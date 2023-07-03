Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Shoppers ‘stuck in their vehicles for hours’ as Warwick roadwork chaos reaches a new low

Total breakdown of traffic management lead to customers being stuck for hours in Tesco car park, on Sunday July 2.
By Louis MacanContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:15 BST

Roadworks on Warwick's Emscote Road have created disruption for the past week, but the situation came to a critical mass on Sunday (July 3).

Shoppers at the Tesco superstore said they were stuck in their vehicles for up to three hours as traffic descended into gridlock.

Cars continued to enter the grounds, unaware of the situation they would find themselves in once they attempted to leave the site.

Most Popular
Traffic jams for hours lead to misery in the local TescoTraffic jams for hours lead to misery in the local Tesco
Traffic jams for hours lead to misery in the local Tesco

Frustrated shoppers were seen shouting at staff, asking them to intervene, but were reportedly told there was nothing that they could do.

Drivers made pleas to close the car park while people were allowed to leave and some customers tried to call the police on 101 for assistance, but were met with an automated message saying there was a high volume of calls and advising 999 was called in an emergency.

Related topics:WarwickTescoDrivers