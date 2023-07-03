Shoppers ‘stuck in their vehicles for hours’ as Warwick roadwork chaos reaches a new low

Total breakdown of traffic management lead to customers being stuck for hours in Tesco car park, on Sunday July 2.

Roadworks on Warwick's Emscote Road have created disruption for the past week, but the situation came to a critical mass on Sunday (July 3).

Shoppers at the Tesco superstore said they were stuck in their vehicles for up to three hours as traffic descended into gridlock.

Cars continued to enter the grounds, unaware of the situation they would find themselves in once they attempted to leave the site.

Traffic jams for hours lead to misery in the local Tesco

Frustrated shoppers were seen shouting at staff, asking them to intervene, but were reportedly told there was nothing that they could do.