Over 150 eager friends and family attended a local music school's annual concert at North Leamington School on Saturday December 3.

Aspire Choir

Aspire's concert welcomed a huge range of performers from a wide age pool ranging from 5 to 65, covering classics from musical theatre to the soul.

Aspire said that the evening was "designed to celebrate and lift the wings of people" from across Warwickshire after the years of turbulence Covid has caused in the hospitality and performance sectors.

Cate Bower, the managing director of Aspire, said: “It was fantastic after so many years of postponing our hugely popular concert because of the coronavirus to welcome so many eager delegates. It truly was such a fantastic evening of positivity and warmth.

The evening was a great success and showed off some of the best talent that the region has to offer. A range of group performances and solo artists brought the spectacle that the delegates had been waiting for.

“I am so proud to run an organisation that supports people to develop further their fantastic talents and I am even more proud to be able to put on a showcase event to demonstrate the talent of Warwickshire.

“Music has been a support blanket to people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and we are so grateful that people have remained supportive and connected with us all here at Aspire throughout these times.”

“This year’s concert theme was ‘Lift the Wings’. We chose this to lift the wings of our performers but more importantly the hundreds of people who joined us at the venue. After so many years of being trapped indoors, it felt completely apt to set those wings free with our amazing performers and our guests certainly enjoyed the experience”

The Aspire concert is annual and looks forward to welcoming more guests from across Warwickshire to the event next year with a brand new theme to excite audiences.

