Six-year-old boy dies in crash near Rugby - officers appeal for witnesses

A six-year-old boy has died in a crash near Rugby yesterday (Saturday August 5).

The collision happened at about 12.50pm on Rugby Road in Cotesbach and involved a red Chrysler Crossfire car and grey Volkswagen Caddy van.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A six-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Leicestershire Police said: "The Chrysler had just come off the Gibbet roundabout and was heading along Rugby Road, towards Lutterworth, when the collision occurred with the Volkswagen, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on video recording equipment in their vehicles.

"We know there were a number of people in the area at the time. We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white 4x4 style vehicle and a woman who was also driving in the area. Both left the scene before officers arrived and they may be able to help with our investigation.