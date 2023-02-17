Register
‘Social housing is badly needed in Leamington and Warwick’ says MP as he visits new ‘affordable housing’ site

Work is progressing on an 'affordable housing' site between Leamington and Warwick.

By Submitted articleContributor
2 hours ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 3:14pm
(L-R) Paul Stafford, managing director for Vistry; Marc Howard, head of development for Stonewater; Matt Western MP, Aidan Weir, development manager for Stonewater; Katy Beswick, sales director for Vistry.
The scheme, named Regency Grange, is located in Myton Green and will provide 42 homes to local residents through a range of social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership options.

MP for Warwick and Leamington, Matt Western, visited the site, which is being provided by housing provider Stonewater.

Representatives from Stonewater and its construction partner, Vistry Homes, met with Mr Western at the site to view the progress of the scheme as well as discuss the ongoing need for affordable housing options for those in the local area.

Mr Western said: “Warwick and Leamington are increasingly becoming too expensive to live in. It’s therefore crucial that high-quality social housing is provided locally for our community."

The affordable housing provision at Myton Green sits on a larger development of 129 homes being delivered in association with Vistry Homes, Warwick District Council and Waldeck Associates Ltd.

