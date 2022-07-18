South Warwickshire residents spot plumes of smoke that can be seen for miles - here's what we know

Residents across south Warwickshire have been spotting large plumes of smoke that can be seen for miles.

People in Leamington, Warwick and Wellesbourne have been reporting sightings of the smoke coming from the Kineton/Wellesbourne area on social media this evening (Monday July 18).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending a fire in Friz Hill in Walton, near Wellesbourne.

Residents across south Warwickshire have been spotting large plumes of smoke that can be seen for miles. Photo by Joan Collins

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was reported at 6.08pm this evening and that involves farming machinery and 100 tonnes of hay.

Five fire crews as well as two water carriers have been sent to the scene.

Many residents were wondering if the smoke was coming from the large fire in Lickey Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham.

The fire broke out earlier this afternoon and according to national news sources around 60 firefighters were sent to the scene but the blaze is now thought to be contained.