Some country lanes have already flooded, leading to traffic delays

Heavy rain from Storm Babet has led to flood warnings near Leamington and Warwick.

Some country lanes have already flooded, leading to traffic delays.

And the Environment Agency (EA) said flooding is expected in the following areas below.

A spokesperson for the EA said: Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

Flood warning areas:

Gog Brook at Warwick from Hampton Road to Lodge Crescent.

St Johns Brook at Warwick from Rothwell Road to Coten End.

River Alne at Wootton Wawen including Wootton Hall, Pennyford Mill and Grey Mill Lane areas.

River Alne at Henley in Arden including Birmingham Road, High Street, Beaudesert Lane, Prince Harry Road, Riverside Gardens, Meadow Road, Glenhurst Road and Warwick Road areas.