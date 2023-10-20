Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Storm Babet: Flood warnings put in place near Leamington and Warwick

Some country lanes have already flooded, leading to traffic delays
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Heavy rain from Storm Babet has led to flood warnings near Leamington and Warwick.

Some country lanes have already flooded, leading to traffic delays.

And the Environment Agency (EA) said flooding is expected in the following areas below.

Most Popular
Heavy rain from Storm Babet has led to flood warnings near Leamington and Warwick.Heavy rain from Storm Babet has led to flood warnings near Leamington and Warwick.
Heavy rain from Storm Babet has led to flood warnings near Leamington and Warwick.

A spokesperson for the EA said: Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions. Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

Flood warning areas:

  • Gog Brook at Warwick from Hampton Road to Lodge Crescent.
  • St Johns Brook at Warwick from Rothwell Road to Coten End.
  • River Alne at Wootton Wawen including Wootton Hall, Pennyford Mill and Grey Mill Lane areas.
  • River Alne at Henley in Arden including Birmingham Road, High Street, Beaudesert Lane, Prince Harry Road, Riverside Gardens, Meadow Road, Glenhurst Road and Warwick Road areas.

Warwickshire Police said: “There’s a lot of problems on roads this morning with flooding and standing water in some areas of the county. Please allow extra time for your journey, take your time, and adjust your driving accordingly.”

Related topics:WarwickLeamingtonEnvironment AgencyWarwickshire Police