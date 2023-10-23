Register
Storm Babet: Warwickshire firefighters rescued numerous people marooned in flood water over the weekend

In total, more than 70 emergency calls for help were received and crews responded to over 40 emergencies on Friday
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Many roads were flooded - including, as expected, the Ford at Kenilworth. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue ServiceMany roads were flooded - including, as expected, the Ford at Kenilworth. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
Warwickshire firefighters said they rescued numerous people marooned in flood water as Storm Babet caused havoc on the roads.

In total, more than 70 emergency calls for help were received and crews responded to over 40 emergencies on Friday.

As we reported, flood warnings were issued in areas near Warwick and Leamington.

Many roads were flooded. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue ServiceMany roads were flooded. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
Many country lanes were closed and some people were advised to temporarily move out of their homes.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: "Friday was an extremely busy day for crews across Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service due to a large volume of flooding calls.

"The on-call firefighters from Kenilworth were first alerted to standby on station at 10am due to rising river levels in the town and surrounding areas.

"Throughout the day over 70 emergency calls for help were received and On-Call and Wholetime crews from around the service responded to over 40 emergencies, rescued numerous people marooned in flood water and assisted residents whose properties were flooding.

Many roads were flooded. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue ServiceMany roads were flooded. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
"The Kenilworth crew returned to station just after 6pm after responding to numerous incidents across the county, including one at the Kenilworth Ford. We also provide strategic fire cover to other stations in the south of the county."

