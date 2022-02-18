Storm Eunice in Warwickshire: Fire fighters urge residents to stay indoors, rail company warns against travel and Draycote Water shuts

The spread of the storm across the country. Photo: Met Office.

Warwickshire residents are being warned to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible as storm Eunice brings ferocious winds to the area.

Much of the country is currently experiencing tough weather because of the storm - and all of Warwickshire and the surrounding area remains under a Met Office amber warning for wind.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "During the storm, restrict your travel movements if you can, stay inside as much as possible and avoid driving unless your journey is really necessary."

London Northwestern Railway is also warning against travel, with a spokesperson stating: "Due to the strong winds forecast with Storm Eunice on Friday, we are advising passengers do not travel."

Draycote Water, a popular destination for walkers near Rugby, is shut for the day, while the management at Ryton Pools Country Park are advising the public to stay away so as not to put themselves at risk.