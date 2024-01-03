Storm Henk: Six flood warnings remain in place in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the Warwick district

The heavy rain may have now stopped but six flood warnings still remain in place in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.

Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the Warwick district, with some roads becoming dangerous last night.

The warnings cover the following places:

St Johns Brook at Warwick from Rothwell Road to Coten End.

River Avon at Warwick including Emscote Road, Mill House Close, Grange Close, Bridge Street, Mercia Way, Field Close, Rich Close, Frances Avenue, St Nicholas Park, Mill Street and Bridge End.

River Avon at Guys Cliffe and Emscote including Guys Cliffe and Rock Mill Lane, Kempton Drive, Portobello Road and Emscote Road in Emscote, Warwick.

River Avon at Ashow and Blackdown areas.

River Leam at Eathorpe, Huningham and Offchurch including Eathorpe village, Main Street in Huningham, Welsh Road in Offchurch and Offchurch Bury Park area.

River Avon at Bubbenhall including Bubbenhall Road.

The Environment Agency said that river levels are "high but steady" in the areas above as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, the risk of flooding remains," they added.

"River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses."