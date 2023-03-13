Symbolic WI tree takes root at Hampton Magna development

An oak tree has been planted at Bellway’s Hampton Trove development in Hampton Magna to recognise the work of the WI in the local community.

Bellway South Midlands design and planning manager, Rob Earley, holding the oak tree with Jane Murray-Hinde, Budbrooke WI president, at Bellway’s Hampton Trove development in Hampton Magna, watched by (back, from left) Elaine Cross (Budbrooke WI treasurer), Judith Henry (Budbrooke WI secretary), Adam Jones (Bellway site manager) and Rhonda Treacy-Hales (Budbrooke parish councillor).

The tree was presented to Budbrooke WI as an oak whip in 2018 to mark the centenary of the Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes and has since been nurtured by the group until a suitable location was found for it to be planted.

Bellway agreed to give the tree a home within the new public open space being created at Hampton Trove and invited group members to attend a ceremony at the development off Daly Avenue on Wednesday March 1.

Budbrooke WI President Jane Murray-Hinde said: “We’re grateful to Bellway for planting the tree at Hampton Trove and we hope the tree grows to become a recognisable landmark in the new neighbourhood.

“We hope that the tree grows as the village of Hampton Magna grows and our existing community welcomes its new members.”

The WI group, which meets at St Michael’s Church Centre in Budbrooke, has members from across the parish of Budbrooke, which includes Hampton Magna and Hampton-on-the-Hill.

Jane said: “The Warwickshire Federation of Women’s Institutes, which was formed in 1918, is part of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes and the first WI in Hampton-on-the-Hill was established in February 1955.

“In November 2002, most of the membership were living in the new village of Hampton Magna. We decided to call ourselves Budbrooke WI to reflect the name of our parish and attract new members in the wider Budbrooke area.