Teenage boy stabbed on Technology Drive in Rugby, nearby college confirms incident involved a student

File image.

A 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to the stomach earlier today, November 17, after an incident which occurred on Technology Drive.

Earlier this afternoon residents contacted the Advertiser to report a strong presence of emergency services on Technology Drive, near Rugby College.

A police spokesperson told us: "At 1.12pm today, officers were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to Technology Drive where a 17-year-old boy had been found with stab wounds to the stomach.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening at this time.

"A scene is currently in place so a forensic examination can be carries out and detectives from Rugby CID are continuing enquiries into the incident."

Rugby College has issued a public statement, explaining that the incident involved a student from the college but both police at staff at the facility have ruled that there is no further imminent danger to students.

While activities at the college will continue as normal today, the spokesperson added that the presence of CID means no vehicles can enter or leave the main car park at present.

The college spokesperson said: "We have had an incident take place offsite today which involved a student from Rugby College.

"The college contacted police and ambulance, both of which have attended the College and taken necessary steps for the student's wellbeing.

"The police and ourselves have assessed that there is no imminent danger to the college or anyone on the premises at this point and therefore all activities and classes will continue as normal at Rugby College through today.

CID have arrived on site and have cordoned off an area at the college entrance for forensic inspection, as a result of which no vehicles can enter or leave the site by the main car park for a while, although the pedestrian entrances are available. Alternative parking may be available at the back of the College (business parking).

"We hope that this interruption to vehicle access won't last too long."

The Advertiser has also been made aware of a police presence near the Rugby Central shopping centre on North Street, with a section cordoned off.

We are unsure at this stage whether the incidents are connected.

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 183 of 17 November 2021.