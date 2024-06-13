Teenage boy suffers serious head injury after his car hits tree and catches fire in North Warwickshire
Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a blue Seat Ibiza crashed in Grendon Road, Polesworth at around 3.35am today (Thursday June 13).
Warwickshire Police said: "Following the collision the driver – a teenage boy – was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. His family have been informed.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision, or has dashcam of the vehicle, is asked to report to Warwickshire Police, either by going to 'Tell us something you've seen or heard' or calling 101 citing Incident 30 of 13 June 2024.”