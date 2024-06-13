Teenage boy suffers serious head injury after his car hits tree and catches fire in North Warwickshire

A teenage boy suffered a serious head injury after his car hit a tree and caught fire in North Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said: "Following the collision the driver – a teenage boy – was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. His family have been informed.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision, or has dashcam of the vehicle, is asked to report to Warwickshire Police, either by going to 'Tell us something you've seen or heard' or calling 101 citing Incident 30 of 13 June 2024.”