Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Teenage boy taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Kineton

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service staff before being taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Kineton this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident in Park Piece this morning (Wednesday July 19).

Read More
CCTV appeal launched after a woman was assaulted in Leamington
A WMAS ambulance. Picture supplied.A WMAS ambulance. Picture supplied.
A WMAS ambulance. Picture supplied.
Most Popular

An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a pedestrian and a bus had been involved in a collision. The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries and taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.

Related topics:KinetonWarwick Hospital