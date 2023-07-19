A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Kineton this morning.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident in Park Piece this morning (Wednesday July 19).
An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a pedestrian and a bus had been involved in a collision. The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries and taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.