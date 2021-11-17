Teenager who died following a collision near Rugby has been named

Taylor Alsop

The family of a teenager who died following a collision near Rugby have paid tribute to him.

Taylor Alsop, 19, of Coventry, was riding a red Benelli 125cc motorcycle travelling south on the Fosse Way towards the junction with Mere Lane/Coalpit Lane near Monks Kirby when he collided with a silver Peugeot 208 car at the junction at about 5.40pm on October 26.

His family said today (Wednesday November 17): "He was a brave young man who fought for his life.

“Taylor worked as a barman at Murphy’s Bar (Leamington), which he loved as it suited his outgoing fun personality.

"It also gave him the opportunity to pursue his passion for golf where he was working towards his dream of becoming a professional.

"He also loved swimming and going to the gym.

“Taylor was a loving caring person who always put his family first. After his gramps passed away 18 months ago he would go every day to keep his nan company and make sure she was ok."