Teenager who died in crash near Rugby just before Christmas has been named by police

Her twin sister was among six other people who survived the crash

A teenager who died following a crash near Rugby has been named by police.

Chloe Pearson, 18, was a passenger in a white Citroen C3 that was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes CLK on the A426 Rugby Road near Cotesbach on the night of Friday December 15.

Miss Pearson, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital but died as a result of her injuries on Sunday December 17.

Abigale and Chloe Pearson

Her twin sister Abigale Pearson was also in the car when the collision occurred. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

In a tribute to her sister, she said: “The most devastating thing is that I came out of this incident without my twin sister. I’m absolutely mortified and heartbroken that I’ve no longer got her by my side. Rest in peace beautiful, until we meet again.”

Her grandmother, Elizabeth Pearson, added: “Chloe was caring, beautiful and so full of life. She had just started her nursing career. It is so numbing; we are all in shock. The family has been ripped apart. We are all mourning together. Castleford is mourning.”

A total of seven people were injured in the collision.

The driver of the Citroen and one of the other passengers remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Abigale Pearson and another passenger from the same vehicle have since been discharged.

The driver and the passenger in the Mercedes both remain in hospital.

Detectives are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to come forward if they have not already done so.