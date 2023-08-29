Register
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Ten people reported ill - one man taken to hospital - after mysterious incident in Nuneaton street

Hazardous Area Response Team called to the scene - the man in hospital is in a stable condition
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

One man has been taken to hospital and nine other people have been assessed and discharged at the scene following an incident in Nuneaton this afternoon (Tuesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of numerous people feeling unwell on Newdegate Street at 12.25pm and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find ten patients complaining of feeling unwell.

“One of them, a man, was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to George Eliot Hospital in a stable condition.

“The remaining nine patients, six women and three men, were assessed and discharged at the scene.”