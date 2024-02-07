The Circle Singers of Royal Leamington Spa invite local singers to come and join us.

The Circle Singers of Royal Leamington Spa is currently looking for some new members. This friendly choir was formed in 1960 and has been giving audiences musical enjoyment over many years. We received the Mayor's award in 2022 and joined with English Touring Opera providing the chorus for Giulio Cesare at the Spa Centre last year. Visit our Facebook page to see the Recruitment Flyer and spread the word. Contact Trish on 07711 321821 for more information.And why not come to our workshop on 13 April when we'll work on Faure's Requiem followed by a concert planned for 22nd June which will include the Requiem and other French music. See the workshop flyer on our Facebook page for full details. To book your place email us on [email protected] We look forward to meeting you!