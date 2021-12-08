'The wind is against us' - Rugbeians report foul stench over the town as smoke drifts from nearby landfill fire

Latest news.

The wind has been blowing foul smoke from a nearby landfill fire across Rugby, a councillor has confirmed.

Just before 11am today the fire service advised residents near the Ling Hall Landfill site to keep their windows and doors shut because smoke from the blaze was drifting across Lawford Heath.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But not long after residents in Rugby itself began reporting a foul stench in the air.

Cllr Jim Ellis then had it confirmed that the blaze at the landfill site was indeed the cause.

A source told him: "The wind direction is against us as it is taking the smoke over Rugby.